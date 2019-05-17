Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Lighting up Double-A
Lux is slashing .298/.362/.562 over 121 at-bats for Double-A Tulsa.
Lux just continues to rake in Double-A as his .924 OPS is currently higher than the .916 mark he posted in his fantastic campaign in split time between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa last season. He's also provided excellent power, as he's launched eight long balls after hitting 15 last year. While his chances of getting a callup to the Dodgers this season are slim, it seems like a matter of time before the club will give him a run with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
