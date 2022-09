Lux (back) will likely be out until sometime next week, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

According to the report, Lux "probably won't play until at least the (Diamondbacks) series next week," so he likely will not play this weekend and could miss more time beyond that. Lux will not be placed on the injured list, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, but the Dodgers seemingly won't be in any hurry to get him back on the field.