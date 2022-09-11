Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Lux (back) will take live at-bats at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona over the next few days before potentially rejoining the lineup at some point during next weekend's series in San Francisco, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Even though Lux hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 1 due to his lingering back issue, the Dodgers seemingly have no inclination to move him to the 10-day injured list. Despite having not played in more than a week, Lux at least seems to be progressing well from the cortisone injection he recently received to alleviate pain in his back. He took part in pregame drills Saturday and will continue to ramp up at the team's facility in Arizona while the Dodgers are nearby at Chase Field for their upcoming three-game set with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field that begins Monday. Lux doesn't sound like he'll be available off the bench in Arizona, but he should be ready to go by next weekend if he avoids any setbacks during the ramp-up process.