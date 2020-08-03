Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested Sunday that Lux is "getting closer" to receiving a callup from the team's alternate training site, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After a delayed arrival to summer camp and a slew of lackluster showings in workouts upon reporting, Lux was dispatched to Los Angeles' alternate camp shortly before Opening Day. The demotion was never expected to be a permanent one for Lux, who is beginning to get into a groove at the dish while taking live at-bats daily at the alternate training site, according to Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA. While Lux should eventually be back with the Dodgers and factor into the mix for starts at second base, he could have to settle for more of a part-time role with both Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor off to nice starts to the season.