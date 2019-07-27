Lux will not be promoted in a corresponding move to Enrique Hernandez (hand) landing on the injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez won't be placed on the IL until Sunday or Monday, but manager Dave Roberts got out in front of things and nixed the idea of Lux getting the call. The Dodgers' top prospect is hitting .479 with eight home runs and a 17:15 K:BB in 22 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He clearly seems ready for more of a challenge, but teams often opt not to start the clock on top prospects at this point in the calendar.