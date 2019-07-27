Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not an option to replace Hernandez
Lux will not be promoted in a corresponding move to Enrique Hernandez (hand) landing on the injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez won't be placed on the IL until Sunday or Monday, but manager Dave Roberts got out in front of things and nixed the idea of Lux getting the call. The Dodgers' top prospect is hitting .479 with eight home runs and a 17:15 K:BB in 22 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He clearly seems ready for more of a challenge, but teams often opt not to start the clock on top prospects at this point in the calendar.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...