Lux is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux returned to the lineup Saturday for the first time since Sept. 1 after a prolonged absence due to a back injury, and though he experienced no reported setbacks, he'll head back to the bench after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Chris Taylor will shift to the keystone while Trayce Thompson starts in left field.