Lux is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Lux sits for the fourth time in the last five games. Two of those have come against righties like Tuesday's starter, Zach Davies. With a .163/.250/.349 slash line on the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if his role remains somewhat marginal, though those numbers have come in a small sample of just 12 games. Chris Taylor will be the second baseman Tuesday.