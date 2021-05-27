site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Not starting Thursday
Lux isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lux will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop while Albert Pujols enters the lineup at first base.
