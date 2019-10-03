Lux is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has gone just 4-for-26 with 12 strikeouts in his last eight games, and he will receive a day off in the first game of the postseason against southpaw Patrick Corbin. David Freese will start at first base, batting second, with Max Muncy shifting to second base, batting sixth, in Lux's absence.