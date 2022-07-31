Lux went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Lux has gone 0-for-7 with two walks in his last three games, a cold spell that followed a stretch of four multi-hit efforts in five contests. The 24-year-old was able to do alright with his one trip aboard Sunday, stealing third base and scoring on a James Outman double in the eighth inning. Lux owns a .299/.376/.425 slash line with four home runs, six steals, 30 RBI and a career-high 50 runs scored through 93 contests.