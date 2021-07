Lux went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Lux came through with a two-out double in the fourth inning to plate the Dodgers' third run. He also walked, stole second base and scored in the ninth. The 23-year-old snapped a five-game stretch without an RBI and notched his first extra-base hit since June 13.