Lux isn't included on the Dodgers' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Brewers that begins Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Lux closed out the regular season by going 4-for-31 while striking out in 28.1 percent of his plate appearances over his final 10 games, and that poor finish may have cost him a spot on the roster for the wild-card round. The Dodgers elected to keep Enrique Hernandez, Edwin Rios and Matt Beaty over Lux as reserve infield options.