Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Officially back in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Lux (back) is starting Saturday against the Giants.
Lux missed the last two weeks due to his back injury, but the Dodgers elected to keep him off the injured list. He'll start at second base and bat ninth during Saturday's matchup.
