Lux went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-9 win over the Cubs.

Lux has gone 10-for-20 (.500) with five walks during his current seven-game hitting streak. He's recorded a home run, two triples, three RBI and three runs scored in that span. The 24-year-old's hot streak has added 18 points to his batting average, which is at .304 for the season. He's posted a .797 OPS, three homers, 20 RBI, 43 runs scored and five stolen bases through 77 contests, and it appears he's in position for an everyday role in the lineup with time at second base and in left field.