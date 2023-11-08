Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Wednesday that Lux (knee) appears on track to be the team's primary shortstop in 2024, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Lux was expected to take over the position in 2023 before he blew out both the ACL and LCL in his right knee during an early spring training game. The 25-year-old began a running program in late July and continues to make steady progress within the recovery process, per Gomes. He should be back to full health when camp opens in February.