Lux is not in the lineup Wednesday for the second straight day.

The Dodgers are facing a left-hander for the second day in a row, so Lux will be held out for the second time in as many days. He could be back in the lineup following a team off day with the Dodgers facing Rockies right-hander Peter Lambert on Friday night, but it remains to be seen what the infield will look like if third baseman Justin Turner (ankle) is able to return to action.

