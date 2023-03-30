site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Placed on 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Lux (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Lux will miss the entire 2023 season after requiring surgery in early March to repair significant damage to both the ACL and LCL in his right knee.
