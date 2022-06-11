Lux went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.
Fresh off a four-hit game Thursday, Lux stayed locked in with his second homer of the year Friday. He last left the yard April 13, so it was an extended power drought that ended in this contest. The 24-year-old has done well with a contact-oriented approach, slashing .291/.372/.382 with two homers, 14 RBI, 33 runs scored, five stolen base, seven doubles and a triple in 52 contests this year. Lux's place in the lineup is fairly secure versus right-handed pitchers, and he's also found some playing time against lefties in 2022 without much deviation in his ratio stats.