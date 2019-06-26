Lux was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lux will get his first taste of Triple-A after slashing an impressive .313/.375/.521 with 13 home runs and seven stolen bases in 64 games for Tulsa. The well-regarded prospect is one step closer to the majors following Wednesday's promotion, though seeing as he's still not on the 40-man roster, he could spend the remainder of the season at Triple-A unless he really forces the Dodgers' hand.