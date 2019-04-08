Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Reaches base five times
Lux went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple a walk and three RBI on Sunday in Double-A Tulsa's 10-1 win over Springfield.
Lux closed out the 2018 season at Tulsa in impressive fashion and is off to a hot start in his return to the Texas League. The 21-year-old should get the call to Triple-A Oklahoma City at some point this summer, but the Dodgers would probably prefer to delay his service clock and push back a big-league promotion until 2020. Unless the Dodgers lose multiple key middle infielders to long-term injuries, the trio of Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor should be enough to keep Lux on the farm this season.
