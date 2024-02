Lux (knee) is a "full go" for spring training, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lux missed all of last season after tearing the ACL and spraining the MCL in his right knee during a spring training game last year. Despite his extended absence, Lux is on track to begin the new campaign as the Dodgers' primary shortstop, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The 26-year-old infielder slashed .276/.346/.399 with 42 RBI across 471 plate appearances in 2022.