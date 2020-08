Lux is being called up by the Dodgers on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was only a matter of time before Lux was finally recalled to the major league squad. He is the Dodgers' top prospect and one of the top overall prospects in all of baseball and should figure to assume the everyday role at second base. Chris Taylor figures to be his backup at the position but could still find starts at other spots around the diamond.