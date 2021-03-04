Manager Dave Roberts said Lux will play regularly this season, and the team isn't "too concerned" with him facing left-handed pitching, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old appeared to be in line for the starting spot at the keystone in 2020, but he didn't make the Opening Day roster and ended up with a .595 OPS in only 69 plate appearances. The offseason departures of Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson opened up significant playing time in Los Angeles, and if Roberts' comments are any indication, Lux will have the chance to earn the starting job at second base to open 2021. Early success against left-handers could keep him in an everyday role rather than being limited to the strong side of a platoon.