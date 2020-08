Lux was placed back on the taxi squad after serving as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Lux started Game 2 of the twin bill and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. The 22-year-old will rejoin the Dodger's taxi squad and should remain the top option to nab a roster spot if Los Angeles needs another infielder.