Lux (wrist) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 23-year-old was scratched from Thursday's lineup with soreness in his right wrist and is out of action for the third straight game. Manager Dave Roberts said Lux progressed to swinging the bat at about 70 percent Saturday, so there's a chance he's available for Sunday's series finale in San Diego.