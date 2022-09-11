Lux (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in San Diego.

The Dodgers continue to delay Lux's return to the lineup, and if not for the roster expanding to 28 men in September, he might have already landed on the injured list. Lux will remain out of the starting nine for the ninth consecutive contest, but after taking part in pregame drills Saturday, he looks like he could draw back into the lineup at some point during the Dodgers' three-game series in Arizona that begins Monday. Chris Taylor will replace Lux at the keystone once again Sunday.