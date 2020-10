The Dodgers optioned Lux to their taxi squad Monday ahead of Game 1 of the club's NLCS matchup with the Braves, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Lux will cede his spot on the 28-man roster to Alex Wood, as manager Dave Roberts prioritized another left-handed option out of the bullpen over an extra middle infielder on the bench. The 22-year-old saw action in one game of the Dodgers' NLDS sweep of the Padres last week, striking out in his lone plate appearance.