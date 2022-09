Manager Dave Roberts said Lux (back) is scheduled to start at second base Saturday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old hasn't seen the field since Sept. 1 due to the lingering back injury, but he's slated to return to Los Angeles' starting nine Saturday. The Dodgers have already secured the NL West title, so the team could manage Lux's workload down the stretch.