Lux (back) is starting at second base and batting ninth Friday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lux was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with back tightness and also sat out Wednesday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine coming off Thursday's scheduled off day. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start in 2022 and has a .276/.405/.483 slash line with one home run, five RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases in 10 games.