Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lux is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lux will head to the bench with lefty Jose Quintana on the hill for St. Louis. Hanser Alberto will start at the keystone and hit ninth.
