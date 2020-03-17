Play

Lux could begin the season in the minor leagues, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Lux was widely considered to be a lock for the starting second base job entering spring training, but he logged only four starts at the position in Cactus League play while primarily focusing on reworking his swing. Though the 22-year-old did hit a solid .276 in spring contests, the Dodgers have a plethora of veteran options at second base -- including Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez -- so they may elect to keep Lux in the minors at the start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories