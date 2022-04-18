Lux went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-1 win over Cincinnati.

Though Lux didn't notch any hits, he drew a pair of free passes to extend his season-opening on-base streak to nine games. The 24-year-old notched a solid 10.9 percent walk rate last season, but he has shown even more patience at the plate in 2022 by upping that rate to 21.9 percent, posting a 7:6 BB:K through 33 plate appearances. Lux has stood out among Dodgers hitters thus far with a .320/.455/.560 slash line, three extra-base hits (a double, triple and homer), five RBI and two steals. His Statcast numbers support the authenticity of the strong start, as Lux ranks in the top 10 percent leaguewide in average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage and xwOBA.