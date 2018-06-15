Lux (hamstring) will be placed on the 7-day minor-league disabled list retroactive to Wednesday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Lux went down with a hamstring injury after sliding into second base during Tuesday's game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The club hasn't provided any sort of timetable for his return, but it's unlikely that he will need an extended stay on the shelf. Through 58 games this season, he's hitting .312/.396/.515 with eight home runs, 35 RBI and seven stolen bases.