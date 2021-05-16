Lux will start at shortstop Sunday against the Marlins and will see regular time there while Corey Seager (hand) is sidelined, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 23-year-old has played shortstop a handful of times through the first six weeks of the season, but he'll now take on the starting role with Seager out for at least the next four weeks with a broken hand. Chris Taylor also figures to see increased time, whether it be at shortstop or second base. Lux has heated up after a slow start to the season with a .784 OPS over his past 11 games.