Lux (knee) is no longer using crutches and could start running in July, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux tore the ACL and LCL in his right knee during a spring training contest in late February and was placed on the 60-day IL on March 30. Though the news that he could be cleared to begin running in July is a positive sign of progress, there's been no indication that the Dodgers expect Lux to return this season.