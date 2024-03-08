Manager Dave Roberts said Lux will primarily play second base with Mookie Betts handling shortstop, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

That's the alignment for Friday's spring game against the Reds, and Roberts described the positioning as "permanent, for now." Lux experienced some troubles throwing the ball from shortstop during spring action, and the Dodgers decided they had seen enough. The 26-year-old should still see plenty of playing time at the keystone, though he may sit against some left-handed pitchers.