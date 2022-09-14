Lux (back), who is out of the lineup Tuesday against Arizona, is scheduled to participate in a simulated game Wednesday and expects to return to action Friday in San Francisco, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts previously indicated Lux wasn't expected back until Friday's series opener, and it appears that expectation remains unchanged. The 24-year-old hasn't seen the field since Sept. 1 due to the back injury, but the Dodgers have taken advantage of the expanded rosters and opted not to put him on the injured list. Chris Taylor has seen most of the action at the keystone with Joey Gallo working in left field until Lux is cleared to return.