Lux (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He'll be on the bench for a second straight game, after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 3-1 loss due to back tightness. The Dodgers added Triple-A Oklahoma City utility man Zach McKinstry to their taxi squad Wednesday, and he could be formally added to the 28-man active roster if Lux's back issue is deemed significant enough to require a stint on the injured list.