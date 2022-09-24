site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Lux isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.
Lux is on the bench for a second consecutive matchup with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound Saturday. Chris Taylor will start at the keystone and bat sixth.
