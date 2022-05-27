site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
May 27, 2022
Lux will sit Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Lux hits the bench after starting nine straight games at second base or left field, a stretch in which he hit .303/.378/.333. Hanser Alberto starts at second base Friday while Chris Taylor handles left field.
