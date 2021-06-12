site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-gavin-lux-sitting-versus-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Sitting versus left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lux is not in the starting lineup for Saturdays game against the Rangers.
With the Dodgers set to face southpaw Kolby Allard, Lux will get the beginning portion of Saturday's tilt off. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop and bat second.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read