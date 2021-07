Lux (hamstring) is dealing with a mild strain after exiting Sunday's loss to the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's game that Lux could miss a couple days while he recovers, but he'll undergo further testing to determine the extent of the issue. Chris Taylor and Zach McKinstry could see time at shortstop if the 23-year-old is ultimately sidelined, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.