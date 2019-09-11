Lux went 3-for-4 with a double and solo home run Tuesday against the Orioles.

Lux had a strong day at the plate after having gone hitless in each of his last four appearances. The big shot came in the fifth inning, when he launched a home run to center field for his first career long ball. Currently slotted atop the depth chart at second base, Lux should continue to get regular at-bats as he adjusts to his first taste of big-league pitching. Through just seven games, he's managed a .250/.333/.458 line while working three free passes as opposed to only five strikeouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories