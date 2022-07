Lux went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 victory over the Cubs on Thursday.

Lux went deep to right field with a man on base in the second inning to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. The long ball was his first since June 10 -- a span of 21 games. Lux hasn't displayed much power with just three homers on the season, but he's been a solid contributor near the bottom of the order with a .295/.365/.409 slash line, 19 RBI, 41 runs and five stolen bases over 266 plate appearances.