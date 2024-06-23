Lux went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Lux drew nine pitches in his first at-bat before clobbering a solo shot off Zach Plesac to put the Dodgers on the board. The second baseman would also add an RBI single in the fifth, giving him just his third multi-hit performance this month. Lux has now hit safely in three of his last four contests, posting three RBI and three runs over that brief stretch. Saturday also marked the first time in his last six games that he didn't strike out.