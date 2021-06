Lux went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Lux recorded his first multi-hit game since May 23, and perhaps coincidentally, that was the last time he belted a home run as well. The second baseman has settled as a regular this season but his numbers aren't eye-popping by any means -- he's only hitting .247 with a .701 OPS across 168 plate appearances.