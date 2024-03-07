Manager Dave Roberts wouldn't commit to naming Lux the Dodgers' Opening Day shortstop Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers entered camp fully expecting Lux to start at shortstop on Opening Day. However, recent throwing issues have raised concerns about whether or not Lux is the best option to have in the field. It's possible Lux is simply rusty from missing the entire 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL, and Roberts stated the team is still confident in Lux's defensive abilities, but if Lux continues to struggle, his starting job may be given to Miguel Rojas instead.