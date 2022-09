Lux (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lux participated in a simulated game Wednesday and expected to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener, but he'll instead be sidelined for the 13th straight contest. The expanded rosters for September have allowed the Dodgers to avoid placing the 24-year-old on the injured list to this point, and with no news of a setback he could return to the starting nine any day.