Lux went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-0 victory versus the Cardinals.
Lux provided the final runs of the contest with his two-run shot to right field in the seventh inning. The homer was just the fourth of the season for Lux, who slugged 26 homers between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019. Despite the lack of power, he's enjoying a solid season at the plate, slashing .299/.373/.425 with 44 runs, 22 RBI and five stolen bases over 287 plate appearances. He's also done well to improve his strikeout rate to 17.8 percent while maintaining a 10.9 percent walk rate.