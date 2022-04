Lux went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a 7-2 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Lux drove in the Dodgers' first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and singled in Will Smith for the final tally in the team's six-run eighth frame. Lux leads Los Angeles with four RBI on the campaign and is tied for the team lead with five hits. He is slashing .417/.467/.500 over 15 plate appearances.